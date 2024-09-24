TikTok eliminates accounts linked to Russian media outlets due to suspected undercover influence schemes prior to the American election.

The accounts in question are connected to Rossiya Segodnya and TV-Novosti, the organizations responsible for the Sputnik news agency and RT television station respectively, according to the platform's website on Monday. It labeled these entities as "state-related."

This action echoes Meta's announcement last week that it had prohibited Rossiya Segodnya, RT, and other related entities from its applications worldwide due to allegations of "foreign interference activities."

Neither Rossiya Segodnya nor RT responded to CNN's request for comment on the TikTok-imposed restrictions.

A few weeks prior, the US Justice Department brought charges against two RT employees for moving approximately $10 million into a US company, identified by CNN as Tenet Media, to generate and amplify content supportive of Russian state interests. This covert influence strategy targeted the American public before the presidential election, as stated by US officials.

Tenet Media boasts a roster of prominent right-wing, pro-Trump pundits, including Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, Benny Johnson, among others. They all issued statements claiming to be victims of the alleged Russian scheme.

Following the Justice Department's announcement, RT released sarcastic statements that failed to address the specifics of the US accusations.

As for TikTok, it has also faced accusations that the Chinese government can manipulate its algorithm to influence the American public. A platform used by 170 million Americans for watching videos related to sports, fashion, and politics, TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

In April, President Joe Biden signed a bill that potentially paves the way for a nationwide ban on TikTok in the United States, unless the app secures a new owner—a move that the company has since challenged in court.

