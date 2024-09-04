Tijen Onaran is opting for marital separation from her spouse

Tijen Onaran has been a frequent visage at "The Lion's Den" for quite some time, and her personal life has remained relatively stable for quite a while. However, following eight years of matrimony, the entrepreneur has announced her divorce from her husband, with whom she also shares professional ties.

For over a decade, Tijen Onaran and her partner Marco Duller-Onaran were an item - eight of those years as husband and wife. Now, Tijen, a investor on the German Vox show "The Lion's Den", has divulged that they have mutually agreed to "part ways privately". In a lengthy post on her official Instagram, the former couple elaborated on their decision.

They confessed that "two individuals, a couple, have grown beyond their own marriage". Though they are disheartened by this turn of events, they can reflect on "a period of happiness and countless cherished moments". In the end, both parties are eager to move forward.

A "match made in heaven"

Despite their separation, Tijen and her ex-spouse express their desire to continue collaborating. It's not your typical trope when they declare that they still share "friendship and closeness". They also wish to maintain their professional partnership: "We are essentially a match made in heaven and have accumulated an incredible amount together, while also continuing to work with the dedication and passion that binds us to our shared ventures. Exciting projects lie ahead for us. As business partners, we remain connected."

They signed off by requesting privacy and asking others to refrain from asking further questions.

Born in Karlsruhe, Tijen met her future spouse shortly after completing her studies. After approximately three years, they tied the knot. Besides the business world, Tijen garnered widespread recognition when she took over from investor Judith Williams in the 14th season of "The Lion's Den" in 2023. She is also part of the current anniversary season, which began on Monday, alongside Carsten Maschmeyer, Ralf Dümmel, and others.

Celebrity couples often face scrutiny, but Tijen Onaran and her ex-spouse request privacy amidst their divorce announcements. Despite the end of their marriage, they continue to share a strong friendship and professional partnership, making them an unusual yet successful celebrity couple in the business world.

