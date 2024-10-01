Tijen Onaran is departing from Shark Tank's Turkish counterpart, Lion's Den.

Entrepreneur Tijen Onaran is parting ways with the investor show "The Lion's Den" (DHDL). According to initial reports from "Bild" newspaper, this is the case. Vox confirmed Onaran's departure with a statement, stating that "it is true that Tijen Onaran has chosen to channel her entrepreneurial endeavors towards other projects in the future and thus bid farewell to 'The Lion's Den'." They honored her work and wished her much success and all the best in her future endeavors.

In an interview with "Bild" newspaper, Onaran explained that "The Lion's Den" is a fantastic entertainment program that is propelling Germany forward, but her interests have shifted towards serving as a catalyst for political and economic change. Therefore, she has started her own talk show, where she hopes to make a greater impact in 2025. Onaran launched her video podcast "MUT - The Germany Talk with Tijen Onaran" on September 17. Two episodes have aired so far, featuring the current Green Party leader Ricarda Lang and psychologist Ahmad Mansour.

However, Onaran's final departure from the "DHDL" universe will take some time. The entrepreneur and author will still appear in the upcoming autumn season and spring 2025, as Vox clarified. Onaran has been a member of the investor team of the founder show since 2023.

Private Goodbyes Too

Recently, Onaran has been making headlines with a personal announcement. In early September, she revealed her separation from her long-term partner, entrepreneur Marco Duller-Onaran, whom she has been with since 2013 and married in 2016. In a joint statement, the still-married couple admitted that "two individuals, a couple, have grown and outgrown their own marriage."

