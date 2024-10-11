Tiffany Trump is set to become a mother for the first time.

In the realm of American politics, Donald Trump, a renowned presidential candidate, has been blessed with ten grandchildren. Soon, that number will increase to eleven, courtesy of his youngest daughter, Tiffany, and her husband, Michael Boulos. The delighted father-to-be shared this joyous news during a campaign event, rather than through a personal announcement from the couple.

At a gathering held at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump took a moment to acknowledge several individuals in the crowd, including Michael Boulos's father, Massad. Upon seeing him, Trump expressed his thoughts, stating, "He's, by the way, Tiffany's husband Michaels' father. What an outstanding young man. And she, Tiffany, is an exceptional young woman. And they're going to have a baby. That's beautiful," said Trump.

A Union Since 2018

Whether Tiffany envisioned the announcement of her baby news in such a manner remains to be seen. She has yet to publicly address her pregnancy since the news broke. A spokesperson confirmed the matter to "People" magazine. The relationship between father and daughter is reportedly quite casual.

Tiffany and Michael, a scion of a wealthy Lebanese family with interests in Nigeria, tied the knot in November 2022 at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The duo first crossed paths and fell for each other at Lindsay Lohan's Mykonos club in 2018. Their engagement was announced in January 2021, just days before Trump's term in office came to an end. They shared this exciting news on their respective social media platforms. The billionaire heir proposed to his beloved in the Rose Garden of the White House, and the engagement ring was estimated to cost a whopping $1.2 million, as reported by "People" magazine.

