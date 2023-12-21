Skip to content
Tiefensee and Bausewein welcome agency headquarters in Erfurt

Thuringia's Economics Minister Wolfgang Tiefensee (SPD) has welcomed the decision to locate the new German Agency for Transfer and Innovation (DATI) in Erfurt. "Germany's economy thrives on innovation. Good ideas and research results must not disappear into a drawer, but should be transformed into new products, processes and services as quickly as possible," he said in a statement. "That's why we need to step up the pace of innovation in the future. DATI will ensure this from Thuringia for the whole of Germany." The establishment of DATI is also a signal of recognition for Thuringia's success as an up-and-coming technology and economic region.

Erfurt's Lord Mayor Andreas Bausewein(SPD) also welcomed the decision: "We are proud that Erfurt has been chosen as the headquarters for an important federal agency." Among other things, Erfurt's central location and good transport links speak in its favor. "We are looking forward to many high-quality jobs that will make the city even more attractive for the immigration of skilled workers."

The Federal Ministry of Education announced on Thursday that DATI will be based in Erfurt. According to the ministry, the aim of the new institution is to bring research results into application and to people more quickly and effectively.

