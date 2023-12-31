Skip to content
Ticket prices for buses and trains rise significantly

An S-Bahn train stands with its doors open on a platform. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Prices for many public transport tickets will rise significantly in the new year. In the tariff area of the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV), the average increase is 8.2 percent. The RMV Supervisory Board decided on the increase from January 1, 2024 in June, citing the "enormous increase in costs" as the reason. The additional income is absolutely necessary to maintain the range of services, explained the association.

From this Monday, a single journey within Frankfurt will cost 3.65 euros instead of the previous 3.40 euros, according to the transport association. Season tickets will also become more expensive, but not the Deutschlandticket for 49 euros per month or the schoolchildren's and senior citizens' tickets for 365 euros per year each.

In the area of the North Hessian Transport Association (NVV), tickets will be six percent more expensive on average, as the association announced in December. Here, too, the general increase in costs was cited as the reason. The aim is to keep the cost recovery ratio of local public transport at a constant level. The Rhine-Neckar Transport Association (VRN), in which Hesse is involved with the Bergstrasse district in southern Hesse, is increasing prices by an average of 7.9 percent from January 1, 2024.

However, it is still unclear how the price of the Deutschlandticket will develop. The 49 euros per month was intended as an introductory price. The amount could therefore increase over the course of the year.

PM vrn PM NVV PM RMV

Source: www.stern.de

