Thwarted by Israeli Intelligence: Sophisticated Iranian Assassination Plot Schemes

Israel's home security unit, Shin Bet, allegedly dismantled various Iranian terrorist schemes within Israeli borders. The agency stated this in a press release on Monday, mentioning that some of these plans were quite sophisticated, yet they didn't reveal any information regarding the intended targets.

There were instances where Iran attempted to enlist Israeli civilians to execute attacks on prominent political figures. Moreover, attempts were made online to identify and approach Israelis capable of leaving money or mobile devices at particular sites.

Ever since the Islamic Revolution, Israel and Iran have maintained a chilly relationship. Israel accuses Iran of financing terrorist activities by Islamic Hamas, targeting Israel. Hezbollah, the militant group in Lebanon, is also believed to have close ties with Iran.

