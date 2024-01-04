Social affairs - THW warns of fake fundraisers

The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is warning against fake fundraisers posing as THW representatives. In Haren in the district of Emsland, people in THW clothing were out and about on Wednesday asking for donations, a spokeswoman for the Meppen local branch told the German Press Agency. However, they were not representatives of the relief organization: "They were not from us."

The THW had reported the case to the police. The "Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung" had previously reported.

"THW Meppen warns against handing over donations to these people or letting them into your home," wrote the Meppen local branch on Facebook. "These people are exploiting the current situation and the grateful willingness of the population to donate exclusively for their own purposes. Fraudulent intent must be assumed!" Those affected should therefore report such incidents to the police immediately.

As a federal authority, the THW is not allowed to accept donations and does not do so, the spokesperson emphasized. Even the independent THW aid organizations, which are allowed to accept donations, would not collect them at the front door. This also applies to all other local associations, added a spokesperson for the THW regional association in Bremen/Lower Saxony. "None of us collect donations. The aid organizations don't go door-to-door either."

Facebook post of the THW Meppen

Source: www.stern.de