Handball - THW Kiel extends with Samir Bellahcene and Rune Dahmke

Record handball champions THW Kiel have extended the contracts with goalkeeper Samir Bellahcene and left winger Rune Dahmke. The club made the announcement on Wednesday ahead of the home game against TSV Hannover-Burgdorf. The Frenchman Bellahcene will remain with THW until June 30, 2025, while the Kiel native Dahmke will stay until June 30, 2026.

"Rune is pure identification: with THW Kiel, with the city, with his teammates, with our fans," said THW Managing Director Viktor Szilagyi about Dahmke. Coach Filip Jicha had words of praise for Bellahcene: "It's great that Samir is staying. He and the strongest league in the world are a good match."

