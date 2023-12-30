Skip to content
THW head sees flood helpers well positioned

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) in Lower Saxony has not yet had any staffing problems despite the ongoing flooding. "Of course, we can always use more helpers, but basically we are in a good position," Daniel Jungnick, head of the THW coordination staff Bremen/Lower Saxony, told...

Volunteers from the THW and DLRG working on a dyke next to the access road to the Serengeti Park. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Many employers reacted to the emergency situation and released volunteers from their jobs so that they were ready for action. On the one hand, the public holidays were a stroke of luck because many helpers had time off in their actual jobs. On the other hand, however, many people are also away and are not available so quickly.

"The flood situation is increasingly developing downstream," said Jungnick. The areas most affected are the districts of Celle, Heidekreis, Verden, Emsland and the area around Oldenburg. Dykes are softening in the affected areas and need to be reinforced by the THW.

