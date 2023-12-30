Skip to content
THW expects flooding over the turn of the year

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is preparing for a deployment in the flood areas into the first week of January. "It's quite clear that this will continue over the turn of the year," THW President Sabine Lackner told the German Press Agency in Berlin. "What worries us most is the...

THW emergency vehicles drive through the town.
The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is preparing for a deployment in the flood areas into the first week of January. "It's quite clear that this will continue over the turn of the year," THW President Sabine Lackner told the German Press Agency in Berlin. "What worries us most is the condition of the dykes." They are massively softened. One focus of the operations is dyke defense, she said. "In some cases, the first residential buildings are already behind the dykes."

Every day, around 1,000 emergency services are deployed in the affected areas. "We have all state associations in action." According to Lackner, the THW is helping in Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Thuringia and Saxony. "They are unpaid professionals, they are all volunteers," said the association president.

"The population is infinitely grateful, is friendly and brings food to the emergency services," said Lackner. The firefighters' association had previously reported isolated cases of insults and discussions with the emergency services.

Source: www.stern.de

