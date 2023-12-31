Carnival - Thuringia's state prince and princess 2024 come from Sonneberg

Pauline and Louis from Sonneberg have been crowned Thuringia's 2024 state prince and princess couple. The 19-year-old and the 20-year-old from southern Thuringia are the youngest princely couple to represent Thuringia in the carnival season to date, said Christoph Matthes, President of the State Association of Thuringian Carnival Clubs, in Erfurt on Sunday. In the coming year, for example, they will be present at the traditional reception of carnival clubs in the Federal Chancellery or in the Thuringian State Chancellery.

Appearances in the regions are also planned - including probably in Wasungen, where the first mention of carnival 500 years ago will be commemorated this season.

The choice of the two sovereigns from Sonneberg was clear in several internet votes, each with more than 30 percent of the votes. According to Matthes, a total of nine princely couples from the various regions of Thuringia had applied.

Pauline and Louis were, by their own account, already Thuringia's state children's prince and princess ten years ago. He works in the city administration of Coburg in neighboring Franconia, she is doing an apprenticeship at an insurance company, also in Coburg.

According to its president, 336 carnival clubs belong to the Thuringia state association.

Source: www.stern.de