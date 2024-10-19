Thuringia's SPD is engaged in coalition negotiations with BSW and CDU.

The heat is on in the discussions between BSW, SPD, and CDU in Thuringia, as the final party gives the green light for concrete coalition negotiations. However, the alliance led by Sahra Wagenknecht comes with conditions.

The SPD, the last of the potential governing partners in Thuringia, has given its nod for coalition talks. Following the approval from the top bodies of CDU and BSW, the state executive of the SPD in Erfurt also agreed. The foundation for these talks is a previously negotiated paper shared among all three parties. The exact start date for negotiations is uncertain, as BSW is still demanding certain conditions.

In response, the SPD is also setting its own conditions. The chairman of Thuringia's SPD, Georg Maier, made it clear that the initiation of coalition talks is not a blank check for agreeing to the coalition contract. The nearly 3500 Thuringian SPD members will vote on the yet-to-be-negotiated contract and thus decide on government participation. "The SPD is led by its members, and it was my proposal to involve them as much as possible," explained Maier.

A coalition between CDU, BSW, and SPD would fall short of a majority in the Erfurt state parliament by one seat. "A coalition that lacks its own majority and hasn't been formed before needs the greatest possible legitimacy from the party," Maier added, explaining the need for support from the Left to maintain stable conditions.

The previous evening, the BSW state executive and the CDU agreed on the exploratory paper. However, BSW requested that official coalition talks not begin until renewed negotiations on a peace preamble for the coalition contract were conducted, in line with Sahra Wagenknecht's party's demands. "We're ready to lead coalition talks, but it's essential that we have clarity on the peace question first," explained BSW state chairmen Katja Wolf and Steffen Schuetz.

The peace question debate

Wolf clarified the demand, stating that the complete rejection of arms deliveries wouldn't be supported by CDU and SPD. However, the parties strongly oppose the deployment of US intermediate-range missiles on Thuringian soil.

Maier then explained that there's a "clear commitment" from the three negotiating parties to incorporate a peace policy paragraph into the coalition contract. "Cooperation is based on trust. It's crucial to me that previously agreed upon arrangements aren't undermined by Berlin party politics," remarked Maier. If BSW revises its priorities, the SPD is prepared for an open discussion.

From the start, BSW has made it clear that it attaches conditions to potential coalitions in Thuringia, as well as in Saxony and Brandenburg, where similar governments with BSW participation are being sought. BSW is demanding commitments for peace, diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine war, and opposition to the deployment of US intermediate-range missiles in Germany.

CDU, BSW, and SPD began exploratory talks at the end of September to isolate common ground and contentious issues. Thuringia's CDU state and faction leader Marco Voigt is aiming for a government under his leadership. The AfD, classified as securely right-wing extremist by the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, emerged victorious in the election held on September 1. However, none of the parties intend to form a coalition with the AfD.

The SPD, being a potential governing partner in Thuringia, is also setting conditions for the coalition negotiations, with their chairman, Georg Maier, emphasizing that the party members will have a say in the final decision. The negotiations between CDU, BSW, and SPD aim to form a coalition that would fall short of a majority in the Erfurt state parliament by one seat, and they are seeking the greatest possible legitimacy from the Left to maintain stable conditions.

The peace question is a key point of contention in these negotiations, with BSW strongly opposing the deployment of US intermediate-range missiles on Thuringian soil and demanding commitments for peace and diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine war. The SPD and CDU, however, have a "clear commitment" to incorporate a peace policy paragraph into the coalition contract, and they are open to discussions if BSW decides to revise its priorities.

Read also: