Thuringia's CDU leader: Schäuble was a model parliamentarian

Thuringia's CDU leader Mario Voigt has expressed his dismay at the death of former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). "Wolfgang Schäuble was a statesman and Germany-maker! As a model parliamentarian, he led our country to strength," Voigt wrote on the online portal X (formerly Twitter). He is deeply saddened. And he wished: "A lot of strength to his family."

Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday evening at around 8 p.m., the family announced on Wednesday. He died after a long and serious illness. During his political career, he was a minister, CDU leader, parliamentary group chairman and President of the German Bundestag. No one belonged to parliament longer than him.

Source: www.stern.de