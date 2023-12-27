Parties - Thuringia's CDU leader: Schäuble was a model parliamentarian
Thuringia's CDU leader Mario Voigt has expressed his dismay at the death of former Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). "Wolfgang Schäuble was a statesman and Germany-maker! As a model parliamentarian, he led our country to strength," Voigt wrote on the online portal X (formerly Twitter). He is deeply saddened. And he wished: "A lot of strength to his family."
Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday evening at around 8 p.m., the family announced on Wednesday. He died after a long and serious illness. During his political career, he was a minister, CDU leader, parliamentary group chairman and President of the German Bundestag. No one belonged to parliament longer than him.
Source: www.stern.de