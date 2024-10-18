Thuringia's BSW overlooks certain aspects in their drafted document

Half-satisfied stance: Wagenknecht Party demands a renegotiation on 'blackberry coalition' with CDU and SPD. The Wagenknecht Party leadership in Thuringia is not fully content with the outcome of the exploratory talks. They've expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of discussions on war and peace, specifically the demand for more diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict, in the results paper. State and faction leader Katja Wolf stated this after a board meeting in Erfurt.

Without a resolution on the peace issue, there will be no coalition talks, Wolf emphasized, despite the achievements in other areas like internal security and social justice marked in the exploratory paper. The BSW plans to requisition CDU and SPD for renegotiations at the earliest opportunity, according to Wolf.

Co-state chairman Steffen Schuetz of BSW revealed that the party will submit a proposal for a passage in the preamble of a potential coalition agreement. This proposal includes advocating for more diplomacy to end the Ukraine war and opposing the deployment of US medium-range missiles in Germany.

Representatives from CDU, BSW, and SPD unveiled the exploratory paper in the afternoon. Simultaneously, the CDU board convened for a vote on initiating coalition talks. The Christian Democrats voted in favor of proceeding with coalition talks, with 25 yes votes, two no votes, and one abstention. The SPD leadership will make a decision on Saturday.

BSW founder Sahra Wagenknecht has consistently emphasized the commitment of any new coalition governments in Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg involving the BSW to advanced diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict and reject US weapons stationing in Germany.

