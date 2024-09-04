- Thuringia's AfD maintains Höcke as their political group's head

Extreme-right figurehead Björn Höcke continues as leader of the AfD group in Thuringia's parliament, as per party representative. The announcement was made after a unanimous vote at a faction meeting, reported AfD spokesperson Torben Braga in Erfurt. Wiebke Muhsal, Daniel Haseloff, and Jörg Prophet will serve as Höcke's deputies in the newly restructured faction. Braga continues to hold his position as the parliamentary business manager. The votes for these positions were cast without opposition on Tuesday. As mentioned by Braga, co-leadership candidate Stefan Möller, who previously served as deputy parliamentary business manager, did not vie for any role within the faction this time around.

Höcke failed to attend the first state press conference following the election on Wednesday. No explanation was provided for his absence. The leading figures or regional chairpeople of the other parties addressed the press' inquiries at the conference.

