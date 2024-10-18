Thuringian Red-Green-State coalition negotiations might encounter a delay.

The Thuringian wing of the Wagenknecht Party isn't fully pleased with the conclusions of the exploratory paper. As such, they've set a condition before engaging in coalition talks with CDU and SPD. The main point of contention is the absence of any discussion regarding war and peace, specifically the BSW's demand for diplomatic measures to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Katja Wolf, the state and faction leader, spoke out after a board meeting in Erfurt, asserting that without clarity on this matter, there will be no entry into coalition negotiations. She further mentioned that the Joy derived from the exploratory paper's achievements in areas like internal security and social justice is overshadowed by this issue.

The BSW plans to propose a clause in the preamble of a potential coalition agreement, as stated by co-state chairman Steffen Schütz. This proposal includes advocating for more diplomacy to end the Ukraine conflict and objecting to the deployment of US medium-range missiles in Germany.

Representatives from CDU, BSW, and SPD presented the exploratory paper in the afternoon. Simultaneously, the CDU board held a meeting to vote on initiating coalition talks. A majority of 25 votes in favor, 2 against, and 1 abstention led the Christian Democrats to greenlight these talks. The SPD leadership is set to make a decision this Saturday.

Over the years, BSW founder Sahra Wagenknecht has consistently advocated for any new coalitions in Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg involving the BSW to commit to more peaceful solutions to the Ukraine conflict and oppose US weapons deployment in Germany.

The Thuringian wing of the Wagenknecht Party, specifically the BSW, has demanded the inclusion of diplomatic measures to resolve the Ukraine conflict in any potential coalition agreement. In his statement, co-state chairman Steffen Schütz outlined the BSW's intention to propose such a clause in the preamble of the agreement.

Read also: