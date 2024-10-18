Thuringian Red-Green-free Alliance impedes coalition discussion sessions

Not a definite agreement, but a fresh demand: The Thuringian Wagenknecht Party isn't fully on board with the agreed-upon exploration paper. Discussions about a potential traffic light coalition with CDU and SPD need to be "immediately" revisited.

The Thuringian wing of the Wagenknecht Party has put forth a requirement before engaging in coalition talks with CDU and SPD. The failure to address the topic of peace and war, particularly the BSW's stance on promoting diplomacy to conclude the Ukraine conflict, was overlooked in the exploration results summary, as expressed by state and faction head Katja Wolf following a board meeting in Erfurt.

With no clarity in regards to peace matters, entry into coalition talks will not be possible. This remains the core issue, despite the enthusiasm over the achievements in the exploration paper, which significantly reflects the BSW's influence in aspects such as internal security and social justice. "We will urge CDU and SPD to renegotiate immediately," said Wolf.

The BSW will propose a formulation for a section within the preamble of a potential coalition agreement, shared co-state chairman Steffen Schütz. This proposed transformation encompasses a push for more diplomacy to put an end to the Ukraine war and a rejection of the installation of US medium-range missiles within Germany.

Representatives from CDU, BSW, and SPD presented the exploration paper in the afternoon. Additionally, the CDU board also convened to discuss commencing coalition talks. The Christian Democrats cast 25 votes in favor of initiating coalition talks with two no votes and one abstention. The SPD leadership will make its decision by Saturday.

BSW co-founder Sahra Wagenknecht has consistently advocated that any new coalition governments in Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg involving the BSW should commit to intensifying diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict and stand against US weapon deployment within Germany.

