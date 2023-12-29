Household - Thuringia wants to pay financial aid for the hospitality industry

Thuringia is holding out the prospect of financial aid for restaurateurs and hoteliers in the coming years. A "Gastrobonus" for investments is to be launched, the Left Party parliamentary group announced in Erfurt on Friday. According to the governing parliamentary group, the investment program includes financial support for gastronomy and accommodation businesses in primarily rural regions amounting to three million euros until 2027. One million euros of this would be made available in 2024. This is provided for in the state budget adopted shortly before Christmas, explained Knut Korschewsky, tourism spokesperson for the Left Party, in Erfurt.

The program was conceived together with the Ministry of Economics and the Thuringian Hotel and Restaurant Association(Dehoga). It is a reaction to the decline in pubs and restaurants in recent years.

According to Dehoga, the number of businesses in the hospitality industry fell by around a third between 2009 and 2021, from around 4,500 to just over 3,000. In many cases, no successors have been found for businesses. What exactly will be funded is to be regulated by a directive, which, according to Linke, will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

Dehoga has predicted that the return to the old VAT rate for food from 7 to 19 percent will cost businesses in Thuringia their livelihoods. The association expects that around five percent of businesses could close.

Source: www.stern.de