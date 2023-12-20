Parliament - Thuringia has a valid budget for 2024

Thuringia's budget for the coming year, with expenditure of more than 13.5 billion euros, has been approved by the state parliament. This was made possible by a compromise between the red-red-green minority coalition of Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) and the opposition CDU parliamentary group. A series of corrections and cuts in spending were agreed, as well as concessions by the government in terms of migration policy, such as the phasing out of state reception programs for Syrians and Afghans. As this year, Thuringia will manage without taking on new debt.

The budget, for which, contrary to the government's plans, the state's financial reserves will not be completely used up, ultimately only received the votes of the red-red-green coalition. The CDU parliamentary group allowed the budget to pass by abstaining as announced. The AfD and FDP voted against the figures. The red-red-green party had to rely on a compromise with the CDU - the coalition lacked four votes in the state parliament for independent decisions.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de