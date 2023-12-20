Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscduhouseholdbodo ramelowstate parliamentthuringiaerfurt

Thuringia has a valid budget for 2024

Thuringia's budget for the coming year, with expenditure of more than 13.5 billion euros, has been approved by the state parliament. This was made possible by a compromise between the red-red-green minority coalition of Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) and the opposition CDU...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A Christmas hat stands on a table in the plenary chamber before the start of the parliamentary....aussiedlerbote.de
A Christmas hat stands on a table in the plenary chamber before the start of the parliamentary session. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Parliament - Thuringia has a valid budget for 2024

Thuringia's budget for the coming year, with expenditure of more than 13.5 billion euros, has been approved by the state parliament. This was made possible by a compromise between the red-red-green minority coalition of Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) and the opposition CDU parliamentary group. A series of corrections and cuts in spending were agreed, as well as concessions by the government in terms of migration policy, such as the phasing out of state reception programs for Syrians and Afghans. As this year, Thuringia will manage without taking on new debt.

The budget, for which, contrary to the government's plans, the state's financial reserves will not be completely used up, ultimately only received the votes of the red-red-green coalition. The CDU parliamentary group allowed the budget to pass by abstaining as announced. The AfD and FDP voted against the figures. The red-red-green party had to rely on a compromise with the CDU - the coalition lacked four votes in the state parliament for independent decisions.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Lucas Krzikalla from Leipzig reacts. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

SC DHfK Leipzig without a chance at Füchse Berlin

SC DHfK Leipzig's handball team suffered its fourth successive Bundesliga defeat at the end of the season. Coach Runar Sigtryggsson's team had no chance at all at second-placed Füchse Berlin on Friday evening and lost by a clear 28:37 (9:18) in front of 8317 spectators. In the last game before...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
Matt Thomas (l-r), Sterling Brown, Louis Olinde and Justin Bean of Berlin cheer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Lucas Krzikalla from Leipzig reacts. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

SC DHfK Leipzig without a chance at Füchse Berlin

SC DHfK Leipzig's handball team suffered its fourth successive Bundesliga defeat at the end of the season. Coach Runar Sigtryggsson's team had no chance at all at second-placed Füchse Berlin on Friday evening and lost by a clear 28:37 (9:18) in front of 8317 spectators. In the last game before...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public