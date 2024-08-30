Comparison of Educational Systems across Different Nations - Thuringia experiences a slight drop in position.

Thuringia slid down to second-best in the education ranking of the employer-friendly scheme "New Social Market Economy" (INSM), moving from its previous top spot. In the comparison of education systems among federal states, Thuringia ranked fourth this year, dropping from third place in 2021. Saxony takes the lead, followed by Bavaria and Hamburg. At the bottom of the list, as last year, is Bremen, with Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia following closely behind.

This comparative evaluation assesses the education systems of federal states using 98 indicators, from an education-economic perspective. It examines how well these systems alleviate educational poverty, contribute to prosperity, foster skilled labor, and nurture growth. The report also assesses the education system's permeability and the achievement of equal opportunities for education.

Expenditure on education, class sizes, and key ratios are some of the factors under consideration. This includes the ratio of education expenditure per pupil to the total expenditure per capita in the public budget, as well as investments in schools and universities, and key ratios within educational institutions.

Berlin recorded the most significant improvement since last year, climbing from 15th to 12th place. Over the past decade, Saarland and Hamburg have experienced the greatest improvements.

This is the 21st edition of the Education Monitor. Detailed results, including information on each federal state, will be presented on Tuesday. According to Axel Plünnecke, study leader and education economist from the Institute of the German Economy (IW), the nation has seen the most substantial improvements in internationalization, support infrastructure, and care conditions over the past decade. However, challenges in areas such as integration, school quality, and educational poverty have significantly intensified.

