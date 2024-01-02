Agriculture - Thuringia chairs the Agriculture Ministers' Conference

Thuringia took over the chairmanship of the Agriculture Ministers' Conference at the turn of the year. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Thuringia's Agriculture Minister Susanna Karawanskij said that the state was thus taking on a "special responsibility in German agricultural policy". "The most important task of politics this year must be to win back the trust of farmers," said the Left Party politician, referring to the current protests by farmers. These are understandable.

She said that farms with animal husbandry needed planning security in order to enable investments and promote the conversion of animal husbandry in line with animal welfare. She also mentioned the digitalization of agriculture and the "balance between the expansion of renewable energies and securing agricultural land for food production" as further topics for the Thuringian chairmanship of the Agriculture Ministers' Conference.

At the same time, Karawanskij announced her intention to initiate a debate on funding for the development of rural areas. She also called for forest conversion to be driven forward in light of several dry years and climate change. "The state forestry authorities must be adequately equipped for this and forest owners must be supported."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de