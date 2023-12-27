Handball Bundesliga - Thüringer HC wins thriller in Oldenburg

Thüringer HC's women's handball team has made a successful comeback after the World Cup break. The team of Head Coach Herbert Müller won by a wafer-thin 32:31 (18:19) at VfL Oldenburg on Wednesday evening after a strong final spell. National player Annika Lott was the THC's best scorer with nine goals in front of an impressive crowd of 2,315 spectators. It was the fifth win in a row.

The Thuringians immediately found their rhythm in offense and scored well, especially through pivot Vilma Matthijs Holmberg. The visitors led 7:5 after ten minutes, but allowed themselves a weak spell, which Oldenburg exploited to take the lead for the first time in the game at 8:7 in the 13th minute. A fast-paced game developed from then on.

The THC continued to find solutions in attack, but proved unable to cope with the home side's quick transition play in defense and so went into the break trailing. VfL initially pulled 22:19 ahead in the second half (33'), before the club from Thuringia stepped up its aggression in defense and forced Oldenburg increasingly into positional attacks.

Johanna Reichert put the visitors ahead for the first time in the second half with her goal to make it 26:25 (48'). The THC then repeatedly failed to score against the strong VfL goalkeeper Madita Kohorst (16 saves). As a result, the home side pulled 31:28 ahead again in the 54th minute. However, the Thuringians did not concede another goal in the final phase. Reichert put the THC 32:31 in front with a one-on-one with 109 seconds remaining. Goalkeeper Dinah Eckerle prevented a possible equalizer with a strong save five seconds before the end.

