Handball - Thüringer HC wins convincingly in top match

The Bundesliga handball players of Thüringer HC have made a successful start to the new year. The team of Head Coach Herbert Müller won the top game at HSG Blomberg-Lippe by a commanding 30:24 (14:12) on Wednesday evening. In front of 1132 spectators, Johanna Reichert was the best scorer with eleven goals. The seventh win in a row saw THC consolidate second place with 18:4 points, while Blomberg (16:6) slipped to fourth.

The chasing duel got off to a rocky start. The Thuringians only scored their first goal after just under six minutes. Both teams then shed their nervousness and played out an open exchange of blows up to 8:8 (15th minute), before the mistakes began to pile up again. However, the visitors, who were without international Annika Lott, were able to rely on Reichert at left back at all times. With her dynamism, the outstanding Austrian scored eight goals in the first half and secured the THC a deserved lead at the break.

The Thuringians' attacking play became more varied in the second half. In addition, they continued to excel in forcing Blomberg, who are renowned for their pace, into positional play. As a result, the THC extended its lead to 22:18 by the 45th minute. Although the home side tried to respond, the club from Thuringia kept a cool head and finally pulled 27:21 ahead in the 55th minute with three successive goals.

Source: www.stern.de