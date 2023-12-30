Handball Bundesliga - Thüringer HC wins clearly at the end of the year

The handball players of Thüringer HC have extended their winning streak in the German league. The team of Head Coach Herbert Müller defeated HSG Bad Wildungen Vipers by a commanding 37:28 (19:14) on Saturday evening. In front of 1,648 spectators, Johanna Reichert was the best scorer for the THC with nine goals, which now has 16:4 points after its sixth successive win.

The reigning runners-up initially had considerable trouble living up to their role as favorites. Although the Thuringians pressed the pace from the outset and reliably created good shooting positions, the favorites revealed serious gaps in defense. As a result, the game was evenly poised. Bad Wildungen took advantage of a brief period of weakness in attack to even take the lead for the first time at 12:11 (20th minute). However, when goalkeeper Nicole Roth then improved considerably and the fast break worked better and better, the THC pulled five goals ahead by the break.

After the restart, the club from Thuringia needed a little time to find its rhythm, but then produced a 5:0 run to pull 26:18 ahead in the 45th minute. Although the visitors did not give up, they were no longer able to jeopardize THC's clear victory.

Website Thüringer HC Thüringer HC on Facebook Women's Handball Bundesliga

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de