Over the weekend, temperatures in Bavaria are set to drop by up to 15 degrees - and the sun will be less prominent. According to a spokesperson for the German Weather Service (DWD), there will likely be more showers and thunderstorms, primarily affecting southern Bavaria.

Wet weekend - Thunderstorms mainly in southern Bavaria

On Friday, temperatures are expected to rise again, reaching up to 33 degrees. From the afternoon onwards, thunderstorms are possible - initially in the Alps, and later also in the lowlands. Locally, there could be heavy rain with up to 25 liters per square meter. In the immediate vicinity of the Alps, there is also a risk of severe weather with heavy rain of up to 40 liters per square meter in a short period, as well as hail and gusts up to 85 kilometers per hour.

On Saturday, it is expected to be cloudy, with highs ranging from 25 to 30 degrees. In large parts of Bavaria, there will be rain, showers, and isolated heavy thunderstorms. On Sunday, it could rain heavily and continuously - there will still be a risk of severe weather in some areas. It will also be significantly cooler, with a maximum of 24 degrees.

Despite the anticipated cold and fewer sun hours in Bavaria, the Alps might experience a surge in thunderstorms on Friday. Conversely, severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and hail, remain a concern in southern Bavaria, particularly in regions close to the Alps.

