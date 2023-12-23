Handball Bundesliga - ThSV Eisenach wins narrowly against HC Erlangen

ThSV Eisenach achieved a conciliatory end to the year with another victory this week. The Bundesliga handball club won 28:26 (15:14) against HC Erlangen in the packed Werner-Aßmann-Halle. In front of 3150 spectators, Manuel Zehnder was the match winner with eleven goals, including two converted seven-meter penalties.

The game was an even affair for long stretches. Both teams repeatedly played without a goalkeeper and with an extra field player in order to gain an offensive advantage. The home side went into the break with a narrow 15:14 lead.

The second half was also tight. It was not until the 42nd minute that the Wartburg club managed to open up a three-goal lead for the first time. However, the good performance in offense at that time was disrupted by a timeout by HC Erlangen and several missed shots on goal by Eisenach. ThSV was then able to score three goals in succession in the final three minutes and so decided the tight game 28:26 in its favor.

Even though ThSV managed to win its last game before the winter break, the newly promoted club missed the target it had set itself. Managing director René Witte told the Thüringer Allgemeine newspaper a few weeks ago: "I would like to be above the line by the winter break." However, Eisenach ended the first half of the season in second-last place in the table.

Source: www.stern.de