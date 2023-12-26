Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsswitzerlandturn of the yearfuturehandballthsv eisenachbundesligaeisenachthuringiagermany

ThSV Eisenach extends with defensive coach Meyer

Two new contracts at ThSV Eisenach. The club has extended the contracts of two important players, sending out a signal.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Eisenach coach Misha Kaufmann speaks during a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Eisenach coach Misha Kaufmann speaks during a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Handball - ThSV Eisenach extends with defensive coach Meyer

The handball Bundesliga club ThSV Eisenach set the course for the future shortly before the turn of the year. The Thuringians extended the contracts with Philipp Meyer and Timothy Reichmuth. Chief defender Meyer will remain in Eisenach until summer 2026, left wing Reichmuth until summer 2025.

"The journey we started a year and a half ago is not over yet. I want to continue to be an important building block. I really enjoy playing handball in this family environment," said Meyer. The 26-year-old came to Eisenach from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2022 and was promoted to the Bundesliga with the club.

Swiss player Reichmuth also joined the team in the same summer. The 25-year-old had already played under ThSV coach Misha Kaufmann at HSC Suhr Aarau. After the victorious end to the year (28:26) against HC Erlangen, Eisenach is going into the second part of the season with great confidence. Training kicks off on January 8, with the first game in Wetzlar on February 7 after the home European Championship.

Press release ThSV

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters stand behind an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Barn fire causes damage to property

A fire in a barn has caused property damage in Lieser (Bernkastel-Wittlich district). The detached building caught fire on Thursday night for reasons as yet unknown, the police reported in the morning. The fire department was able to prevent a full fire by intervening quickly. According to the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax continues to climb towards record high

Supported by further records on the US stock markets, prices on the German stock market also rose on Thursday. The Dax gained 0.23 percent to 16,781 points in the first few minutes of trading. It had reached its record high in mid-December at just over 17,000 points. The MDax of medium-sized...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public