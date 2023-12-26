Handball - ThSV Eisenach extends with defensive coach Meyer

The handball Bundesliga club ThSV Eisenach set the course for the future shortly before the turn of the year. The Thuringians extended the contracts with Philipp Meyer and Timothy Reichmuth. Chief defender Meyer will remain in Eisenach until summer 2026, left wing Reichmuth until summer 2025.

"The journey we started a year and a half ago is not over yet. I want to continue to be an important building block. I really enjoy playing handball in this family environment," said Meyer. The 26-year-old came to Eisenach from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2022 and was promoted to the Bundesliga with the club.

Swiss player Reichmuth also joined the team in the same summer. The 25-year-old had already played under ThSV coach Misha Kaufmann at HSC Suhr Aarau. After the victorious end to the year (28:26) against HC Erlangen, Eisenach is going into the second part of the season with great confidence. Training kicks off on January 8, with the first game in Wetzlar on February 7 after the home European Championship.

