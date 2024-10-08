Throughout the duration of the conflict, as per Ukraine's reports, over 660,000 Russian military personnel have allegedly met their end.

15:14 One Person Dies in Mass Russian Drone Assault in Ukraine

A sizable Russian drone attack in Ukraine has led to at least one casualty. A 49-year-old lost their life when their vehicle was struck by a drone in the Kharkiv region, as per Governor Oleh Syniehubov's statement. Moreover, Ukrainian authorities reported damage to a gas pipeline in Odessa and a warehouse fire. The Ukrainian air force stated that Russian forces launched 87 drones and rockets, with 56 drones and two rockets being shot down. Leaving a mystery, 25 drones disappeared from radar "likely due to air defense missiles".

14:26 Krenz Shares Agreement with Schroder on Ukraine

Former SED General Secretary and DDR State Council Chairman Egon Krenz sees the impressive performance of the AfD and the BSW in the September state elections in the east as a call for negotiations to put an end to Russia's war against Ukraine. "The message from these events is: Pay heed to us at last! We desire peace. We wish to live, not die," Krenz told the "Tagesspiegel" during a "75 Years of DDR" event in Berlin, as reported by the newspaper's online edition. Krenz commended the calls by the Saxony and Brandenburg premiers, Michael Kretschmer and Dietmar Woidke, as well as the Thuringian CDU chief, in support of stronger diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

The 87-year-old, who was once Erich Honecker's deputy, confidant, and successor, also endorsed former Chancellor Gerhard Schroder's stance on Russia's war against Ukraine. "I believe he has a good position. I concur with him on this matter," Krenz said. Krenz and Schroder have a longstanding relationship, having met in Bonn in 1980 and in East Berlin in 1981. At the time, Krenz was the head of the communist youth organization FDJ, while Schroder was the chairman of the Young Socialists.

13:52 Surrendering Territory in Ukraine's Strategy

Ukraine is embracing a strategy described by Mykola Bielieskov, a military analyst at the state-run Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Studies, as "trading space for losses" in the "New York Times". This involves surrendering besieged cities after inflicting maximum losses on Russian personnel and material. "It's about how much they lose before they realize it's hopeless," says Oleksandr Solonko, a member of the 411th Ukrainian drone battalion. Due to the persistent attacks, some Ukrainian commanders prefer to "abandon a position or settlement if it reduces their own personnel losses".

13:14 Ukraine: Russia Prioritizes Protection of Crimean Bridge Over Own TerritorySpokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, comments on the delivery of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to the Crimean Bridge area on TV channel Espreso. "Indeed, they need to replenish their stocks," says Pletenchuk. "The Russians have actually deployed a significant amount of large anti-aircraft systems there. And they're not doing this without reason. They need missiles, it's not a coincidence." Russia is prioritizing the protection of the Crimean Bridge over some "no less important objects on the territory of the Russian Federation itself," says the spokesperson. The bridge serves more of an ideological than purely logistical function, he adds. Ukraine's goal is to permanently destroy the Crimean Bridge, but so far, this has not been achieved due to its good protection. The structure has been damaged twice by attacks.

12:48 Merz: If the West Withdraws, Russia Will Demand MoreCDU leader Friedrich Merz warns in a guest article for "Focus" that one should not be misled or beguiled by the character of this war. "Putin is destroying a political order in Europe that we built with Russia, not against Russia, after 1990," he writes. Neither Europe nor NATO has committed any violations or breaches of treaties that would even remotely justify a war against Ukraine, Merz argues. If Ukraine remains resolute and the West continues to support it, Russia will realize that further military violence is futile, he says. However, if the West retreats, "Russia will have won and will demand more."

12:14 Activist Dadin Reportedly Killed in UkraineRussian opposition activist Ildar Dadin has allegedly lost his life while supporting the Ukrainian army. He was reportedly killed during battles for the Kharkiv region, as per journalist Xenya Larina's statement on the X platform. No official confirmation has come from Kyiv. Dadin was sentenced to three years in prison in Russia in 2015 for participating in repeated unauthorized protests. He had been demonstrating peacefully against Kremlin policies. His sentence was revised after 15 months, and he was released. In 2023, he went to Ukraine and joined the Russian Volunteer Corps to fight against Russia in the war.

11:34 Ukrainian Brigade Shares Video of Successful Drone Strike on Russian TankThe 60th Brigade of Ukraine has shared a video, claiming to display the destruction of a Russian tank using a drone in the Donetsk region. The clip shows the drone's strike resulting in an extreme explosion, causing the tank's turret to soar skyward:

11:06 Numerous Civilian Fatalities and Injuries in Russian AttacksAt least four civilians were killed and at least 30 were injured in Russian attacks yesterday in Ukraine, according to "Kyiv Independent".

10:33 Wuhledar Defender's Report: Major Russian Artillery SuperiorityAs per Ukrainian reports, the artillery ammo advantage is currently 3 to 1 in favor of the Russians. However, a soldier from the 72nd Brigade, who defended Wuhledar until its recent withdrawal, reports a far worse ratio when it comes to the number of artillery systems. In late summer, the Russians had an overwhelming 10 to 1 advantage in artillery systems around Wuhledar. The soldier was quoted saying, "How can one of our artillery systems stand against 10 of theirs?" to the "New York Times". He also informed the newspaper that the Russian forces could overpower the Ukrainian defense if they concentrate their efforts on a specific area.

09:59 Russia's Drone and Missile Attacks on UkraineAccording to the Ukrainian air force, Russia launched 87 drone attacks over Ukraine during the night. Four missiles were also intercepted, the air force announced on Telegram. The Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down 56 drones and two missiles. It's speculated that the remaining 25 drones were likely taken down by electronic warfare means.

09:13 Denmark's PM Apologizes for Delay in F-16 Delivery to UkraineA video circulating in Ukrainian channels shows Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen apologizing to Ukraine at the GLOBSEC Forum for the delay in delivering F-16 fighter jets. She wanted to deliver them at the start of the war, but there were once again lengthy discussions about whether it was a good idea, she said. Denmark has promised Ukraine a total of 19 fighter jets, but there's a lack of pilots and extensive training time required. Only a few F-16s have been deployed in the country so far, which were delivered this summer. The Russian invasion began in February 2022. Denmark is often at the forefront of weapons deliveries, while other countries tend to be more cautious.

08:31 "Kyiv Post": Several North Korean Officers Killed in Rocket AttackAccording to a recent report by the "Kyiv Post", more than 20 soldiers, including six North Korean officers, were killed in a rocket attack near the Russian-occupied Donetsk on Thursday. According to an intelligence source, they were there to consult with their Russian colleagues and demonstrate the training of personnel before the attack.

07:50 Ukraine: Several Russian Combat Positions Destroyed - with Storm Shadow MissilesThe General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the destruction of three combat positions of the 35th and 27th motorized rifle brigades and the 2nd combined army of the Russian troops. "The offensive operations were carried out by units of the Air Force and the missile and artillery troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in collaboration with other defense forces components. The attacks were carried out using Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS missiles." Ukraine has been using the British Storm Shadow for some time, but as per official statements, not the long-range version, which has not yet been approved. GMLRS can be launched from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and has a range of approximately 70 kilometers.

07:04 ISW: Russia's Recruitment Efforts Less Successful, Hindered by Limitations

The Kremlin plans to continue making substantial payments to new recruits who sign military contracts with the Ministry of Defense in the coming years. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that current recruitment efforts are producing fewer results and the significant increase in financial incentives suggests that "current recruitment efforts are insufficient to sustain the continuous generation of new forces that the Russian military relies on to maintain its offensive tempo in Ukraine." The ISW estimates that there are medium to long-term limitations to how many recruits Russia's mobilization campaign can generate, and "strengthened financial incentives are unlikely to significantly address these limits."

06:20 Russia Expert Sees Country Facing Major Challenges and Opportunities for Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Russia expert Mark Galeotti writes in a guest article in the "Sunday Times" that Ukraine, equipped with new weapons, can assemble brigades to launch a large-scale counteroffensive by 2025. Simultaneously, Galeotti believes there is room for the use of long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow. And even without them, Kyiv is already effectively using its own rockets and drones in a campaign against Russian ammunition depots. Meanwhile, it's becoming increasingly difficult on the Russian side to recruit soldiers despite generous payments, with a severe labor shortage in the country and dwindling military equipment stocks. Galeotti sees the main threats to Ukraine in the strengthening of forces in the EU that oppose supporting Ukraine and a possible electoral victory of Donald Trump in the USA.

05:40 Five Republicans Visit Hungary, Warn of Further Drift Towards Russia

Five Republican US senators expressed concern about Hungary's increasing ties with Russia and increased cooperation with China after their visit to the country. The delegation consisted of Republican senators Jerry Moran, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Goven. Senator Jerry Moran expressed concern about Hungary's growing ties with Russia and erosion of its democratic institutions in a statement, urging closer coordination between Hungary and its allies. "It is in our common interest that our countries work closely together. We urge Hungary to heed the warnings of its allies and respond." Hungary is an important ally of Russia within the EU. Prime Minister Orban has repeatedly blocked aid for Ukraine, supported negotiations, and often echoed the Kremlin's arguments. Hungary has condemned the war but refused to supply Ukraine with weapons.

Ukrainian air defense forces apparently thwarted a Russian aerial assault on Kyiv, as per reports from the Ukrainian military's Telegram channel. No specifics were revealed.

01:58 Russian Ambassador to USA Leaves Post for Moscow

Rumors are circulating that Russian Ambassador to the USA, Anatoly Antonov, is terminating his tenure. He's said to be returning to Moscow, according to a spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry. The Interfax news agency confirms the ambassador's imminent departure. Details regarding the reason for his return remain unclear at this time. Antonov took up his position in Washington in 2017.

23:46 Ukraine: Mass Executions of POWs - 93 Soldiers Killed

Authorities have valid evidence suggesting that Russian invading troops have been indiscriminately killing Ukrainian prisoners of war in large numbers. Yuri Belousov, head of the war department in the Prosecutor General's Office, revealed during a live broadcast (as per Ukrinform news agency), "We have information about 93 of our soldiers who were executed on the battlefield." Belousov emphasized that 80% of Ukrainian POWs have fallen victim to these atrocities this year. The first known incident took place in November 2023. Belousov added, "It appears the attitude of Russian soldiers towards our prisoners of war has worsened significantly."

22:14 Possible Territorial Concessions by Kyiv for NATO Membership?

Ukraine's goal of reclaiming territories seized by Russia remains unyielding. However, challenges such as limited manpower, resources, and support from the West alliance persist. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests that Kyiv is now preparing "significant moves" in negotiations with Washington and other alliance members for the Contact Group meeting in Ramstein on October 12. According to "Financial Times," Ukraine's revised strategy involves seeking military and diplomatic backing from its allies to prompt Russia to engage in dialogue. Western diplomats and Ukrainian officials believe that substantial security guarantees could lay the groundwork for a negotiated settlement, with Russia maintaining influence over the Ukrainian territories it currently occupies, either de facto or de jure. Discussions also involve the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO as part of the arrangement.

21:23 Analysts: Russia Losses Tripled, Ukraine Awaits Tank Deliveries

Russia is reportedly suffering three times more equipment losses than Ukraine and is exhausting its Soviet-era equipment stocks at an alarming pace while struggling to replenish it. Jakub Janowski, an analyst from the Oryx open-source intelligence monitoring unit in Prague, explained that while Russia has an advantage in terms of mobilization potential, workforce, and production capabilities, Russia's losses are significant. Politechnika Warsaw's Konrad Muzyka, a Rochan Consulting director, cautioned that Russia currently has an upper hand due to its large manpower, firepower, and industrial might. However, if the West strengthens its support, Russia could still encounter problems. Meanwhile, Ukraine is still waiting for the delivery of promised military hardware, including 280 tanks, 480 armored personnel carriers, 1200 troop transport vehicles, and 180 mobile artillery vehicles, as per data from Oryx.

20:34 Ukraine Declares Downing of Russian Bomber, Images Show WreckageUkrainian forces claim to have successfully shot down a Russian warplane. The bomber reportedly met its end on Saturday near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk province, according to the city's military administration head. Images demonstrate the wreckage of a destroyed aircraft, which crashed into a residential building, igniting a fire.

The President of the Council could play a significant role in mediating a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, given the calls for stronger diplomatic efforts from political leaders such as Egon Krenz and Michael Kretschmer.

The President of the Council might also express concerns over the unabated Russian drone attacks in Ukraine, advocating for enhanced air defense systems and international intervention to protect civilian lives and critical infrastructure.

