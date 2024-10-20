Throngs of Liam Payne enthusiasts assemble in massive numbers to honor their idol in London's Hyde Park

Folks congregated by the park's Peter Pan statue, where they placed handcrafted letters, teddy bears, balloons, photos, and flowers. These tributes, as depicted in shared memorial photos, formed a visual record of both the musician's life and the fans he impacted.

The overall atmosphere was somber, yet hundreds of people celebrated Payne's life by singing some of his former band's One Direction hits, such as "Story of My Life," "Night Changes," and "That's What Makes You Beautiful," as captured in online footage.

This memorial in Hyde Park was among several fan-led vigils held worldwide throughout the weekend. Fans gathered in cities like London, Tokyo, Australia, and the US, paying tribute to the singer.

In Paris, people gathered around and sang along to an acoustic rendition of One Direction's "Little Things," as video footage demonstrated.

One poignant message, citing lyrics from 1D's song "Don't Forget Where You Belong," was left at a Milan memorial: "If you ever feel alone, don’t. You were never on your own."

A young woman attending a NYC tribute shared with WCBS, "It feels nice to know we’re not alone in it, because I think it’s important to surround yourself with people who understand what you’re going through."

Payne's global influence, both in life and now in death, has unified his fans across the globe, reconnecting them after his untimely demise.

Online fan support

While some attended physical memorials in the UK and US, others found solace on social media platforms.

One Direction fan accounts, particularly on Twitter in the early 2010s, served as a hub for fans to connect, share stories, and express their excitement for the band.

After the band went on hiatus in 2015, the manager of popular account @1DAlert on X, Joseph Azar, stopped using it.

“It was a sad moment, given how close the fandom was, and the success the account enjoyed,” Azar told CNN. At its peak, the account had over 450,000 followers.

Upon learning of Payne's death, Azar felt lost and unsure what to do.

“Then I remembered the thousands of people still following @1DAlert, and I knew this was the best place for me to be,” he said. “I knew that not only did I need this account to mourn, but thousands of other people did too.”

Since resuming the account, multiple fans have expressed their gratitude for its revival while sharing their sadness at the circumstances.

“I hope I have been able to offer some peace for fellow fans,” Azar said.

Azar organized a listening party on Thursday night to honor Payne's music and songwriting.

“I’ve been sharing memories, song lyrics, and just listening to people share their feelings, and being there when I think they need it,” he said. “Because at this point, even as adults, this is still all we know – the boys, the fans, the fandom, and the power we all had when we got together.”

The entertainment provided by singing One Direction hits at the memorials served as a comforting tribute to Payne. On social media platforms, fans sought solace by connecting and sharing their feelings on popular One Direction fan accounts, such as @1DAlert on X.

