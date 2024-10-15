Thrilling emblem: That's the experience of driving the latest Renault 5.

The Renault 5 E-Tech Revamps Urban Landscapes, Offering More Than Nostalgia. This vibrant little vehicle is not just a nod to the past, but also adds a dash of color to the monotonous current lineup. ntv.de took the city electric car for a spin.

Upon landing in Nice and completing a quick press conference, the pursuit for the new Renault 5s began in the airport building. There they were, easily noticeable with their "Pop Green" and "Pop Yellow" hues, reminiscent of the vibrant colors of the 1970s, sure to appeal to German customers too. And if one fancies a splash of more, one can opt for lively patterns on the roof and doors, complete with the "5" logo, at an additional cost of 600 euros.

The newcomer bears a strong resemblance to the original R5 that was introduced 52 years ago, yet it stands on the "AmpR" platform, marking the departure from traditional internal combustion engines.

First up, the drive! A swift entry into the 3.92-meter mini. The interior is as cool as its exterior, with a mix of modern and retro elements. Although not a complete throwback, it maintains that classic charm, such as the stitched upholstery on the dashboard (passenger side).

On the left and center, the modern features abound, with ample display space. However, the designers have remained faithful to the Renault 5 style, incorporating playful, colorful displays. The rectangular speedometer stirs feelings of retro nostalgia, while details like the Renault diamond on the gearshift knob add to its charm. Renault has followed suit with its other models, integrating Google and offering Apple CarPlay for iPhone users, but no proprietary navigation system.

At a base price of 32,900 euros (with lower-priced models to follow), the age-appropriateness of the Renault 5 presents a question. In terms of performance, it is quite mature, with the 1.6-ton, 150-horsepower model (with 95 and 120 horsepower versions to be released later) accelerating to 100 km/h in eight seconds and navigating bumps effortlessly for a compact car with a 2.54-meter wheelbase. The ride is comfortable, despite the occasional knee bump on the wide console. The back might not be ideal for long journeys, but it's perfect for city driving.

As for the range, the 52 kWh battery paired with the stronger engine yields 405 km WLTP range, but practical range may vary. Luckily, the moderate temperatures during the test drives were kind to the battery, delivering exactly 405 km on a full charge - quite impressive for urban driving. The recharge process is not the fastest, taking 30 minutes to go from 15 to 80 percent at a peak power of 100 kW, but it is adequate for the segment.

What about the cost? The Renault 5 may be small, but it is anything but plain or low-cost. It's not just a functional transport device for passengers, but rather, an engaging, eye-catching vehicle filled with distinct features. It stands out distinctly from its predecessor, the Zoe.

Its personality goes beyond quirky details such as "5" branded storage compartments. Renault has also invested in advanced technology, providing its small car with a multi-link rear axle. The result is impressive handling, although some drivers might find the steering a bit overly soft. With its compact size, it doesn't need to be a high-performance vehicle (that attribute belongs to the Alpine variant). Instead, it's a captivating partner.

The later versions with smaller batteries (40 kWh) maintain practicality with around 300 kilometers of range (WLTP). Renault is customer-oriented with an entry-level offer of 25,000 euros, but beware, as the fast charging option is excluded for the base model. This means the Renault 5 would then require longer charging times, diminishing its appeal for long-distance travel. However, the slightly stronger variant remains under 30,000 euros (hopefully with a CCS connection).

It's worth noting that the new model, including the battery, is produced in France. Renault has successfully created an electric vehicle that evokes nostalgia with its striking retro design. It's quite possible that customers will be drawn to the Renault 5 due to its design alone, without even considering its powertrain. If that were to happen, it would mark a victory for electromobility. And Renault would have reestablished itself as a creator of iconic vehicles after a long hiatus.

The new Renault 5 E-Tech is not just limited to the airport building, as it can be easily spotted on city streets due to its distinct "Pop Green" and "Pop Yellow" colors.

