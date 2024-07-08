Prohibited car racing - Three years in prison after fatal escape from police

After the death of his passenger during an evasion from the police in northwestern Lower Saxony, a man will spend three years in prison. The defendant wanted to get away as quickly as possible and was responsible for his friend's death, the judge at the Westerstede Magistrates' Court stated. "The victim was only 16 years old." After two years, the defendant may apply for a driver's license again.

The court is convinced that the defendant broke into a company in late September while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He stole a car without a driver's license and got behind the wheel. He picked up his friend in Oldenburg, filled up with gas without paying, and continued to drive. During the police pursuit, he stepped on the gas and ended up in a ditch.

According to the court, the 23-year-old then drove away at high speed. "The goal was to shake off the police and leave as quickly as possible," the judge said. In a curve between Oldenburg and Bremen, he lost control of the car, veered off the road, and collided with a tree. The young man on the passenger side did not survive the accident. The defendant sustained several lacerations and fractured his little finger.

According to the court, the defendant, who is of German-Turkish descent, is also responsible for two burglaries. The defendant confessed to all the crimes at the beginning of the trial. The judgment, which includes charges of manslaughter and unlawful racing, is not yet legally binding.

