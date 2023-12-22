Segeberg - Three-year sentence for car attack at AfD event

In the trial for an alleged attack with a car on the fringes of an AfD event in 2020, the defendant has been sentenced to a juvenile sentence of three years. The man, who was still 19 years old at the time of the attack, was guilty of dangerous bodily harm and dangerous interference with road traffic, said the judge at Kiel District Court on Thursday.

In addition, the defendant, who was an AfD member at the time, must pay the four co-plaintiffs from the left-wing spectrum between 500 and 2000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering. He had injured the four with his car. According to his lawyer, the young man had already been prepared to pay compensation for pain and suffering.

In October 2020, the then 19-year-old drove his car onto the sidewalk in Henstedt-Ulzburg (Segeberg district) on the fringes of a demonstration against an AfD event. He injured the four counter-demonstrators. The incident took place on the fringes of an event with the then AfD chairman Jörg Meuthen, which was about the consequences of the coronavirus crisis.

