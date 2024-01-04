Princess Charlotte - Three words delight millions of TikTok users

She is number three in line to the British throne - behind father William (41), the Prince of Wales, and brother George (10). But the public is already following Princess Charlotte's (8) every move very closely: What is she doing? What does she say? As People magazine reports, a 21-second TikTok clip, recorded by a royal fan, has now gone viral. The short video has now been clicked on five million times. And that's because of the cute words that Charlotte addressed to her cousin Mia Tindall (9).

Traditional church visit at Christmas

This church visit is a good, annual tradition in the British royal family: on Christmas Day, King Charles (75) and Queen Camilla (76) as well as Prince William and Princess Catherine (41) attend a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, with their children George, Charlotte and Louis (5). The route to and from the service is traditionally lined with royal fans, who present them with flowers and cuddly toys and with whom they briefly chat. This was also the case on Christmas Day 2023.

"You take them" - three words that enchant millions

A TikTok user has now captured how the youngest royals enthusiastically help the adults to receive the best Christmas wishes and small gifts from their subjects. Prince George happily brandishes a fat teddy bear. Princess Charlotte's arms are also quickly filled. When a female fan wants to present her with another bouquet of flowers, it leads to the sweet scene that has touched millions online ever since:

Charlotte's cousin Mia Tindall, granddaughter of Princess Anne (73) and Charlotte's close friend, wants to receive the bouquet instead of the fully packed Charlotte. But to preserve the royal label, Mia turns to Charlotte and asks: "May I?" And Charlotte smiles and gives her royal permission: "You take them." ("You take them.") One user writes of the "best version of the monarchy" in view of the royal offspring and praises their close relationship.

Shortly before, Mia had already enchanted an audience of millions during the same Christmas walk, this time on "X" (formerly Twitter) , by happily accepting a bouquet of red roses from Princess Catherine.

Source: www.stern.de