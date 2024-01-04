Skip to content
Three women injured in an altercation at the station

Goettingen - Three women injured in an altercation at the station

Three women have been injured in an altercation at Göttingen railroad station. A 20-year-old man got into an argument with several women on Wednesday evening and insulted them, as the police reported on Thursday. The man then allegedly punched a 44-year-old woman in the head and an 18-year-old woman in the face and kicked a 15-year-old girl. The three women were slightly injured. The police are investigating three counts of assault and insult.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

