Goettingen - Three women injured in an altercation at the station
Three women have been injured in an altercation at Göttingen railroad station. A 20-year-old man got into an argument with several women on Wednesday evening and insulted them, as the police reported on Thursday. The man then allegedly punched a 44-year-old woman in the head and an 18-year-old woman in the face and kicked a 15-year-old girl. The three women were slightly injured. The police are investigating three counts of assault and insult.
Police statement
Source: www.stern.de