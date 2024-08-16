Skip to content
Three witnesses testify to a purse snatcher in Mainz

A man leaves his wallet on a glass of drink in a restaurant due to persistent wasps. The wallet is stolen. An e-scooter rider gives chase.

Three men chased and apprehended a thief in Mainz. According to police, a 60-year-old had placed his wallet on a glass at an outdoor restaurant area to protect his drink from persistent wasps. A 19-year-old reportedly saw this, took the wallet, and ran off with it.

The 60-year-old immediately called for help, alerting several people to the incident on Thursday. An e-scooter rider pursued the thief and picked up the discarded wallet. Soon after, he and two other witnesses apprehended the thief. The 19-year-old now faces potential criminal charges.

Men and boys in the area joined forces to help the 60-year-old, with several men chasing after the thief. The apprehension of the thief involved both men and boys who had witnessed the incident.

