- Three-vehicle collision involving a truck results in severe injuries for two individuals in the Harz region.

This morn, in a collison between a lorry and three motor vehicles, two individuals experienced severe injuries in the Harz area. Somebody else suffered minor wounds, as stated by an agent from the Halberstadt Cops. The specifics behind this mishap remain unfathomed.

Nevertheless, the incident resulted in a leak from the lorry's fuel tank. Consequently, the national street between Heimburg and Langenstein was locked down. The occurrence caused notable damage to belongings. Analyses regarding the cause of the crash are underway.

The national street closure and resulting damage to belongings are consequences of the accidents in the Harz area. Further analyses are necessary to prevent such accidents in the future.

