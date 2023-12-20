Skip to content
Three-time World Darts Champion van Gerwen on course in London

Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has started the World Darts Championship with a clear opening win. Mighty Mike, as van Gerwen is known, defeated Irishman Keane Barry 3-0 to reach the third round.

In the third round of the World Darts Championship in London: Michael van Gerwen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
"Of course I can still play much better, but that was just the first game," said van Gerwen. Alongside England's Luke Humphries, the 34-year-old is the tournament favorite in London. Van Gerwen and Humphries could meet in the semi-finals. The Dutchman won the world's most important trophy in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Source: www.stern.de

