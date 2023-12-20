World Darts Championship - Three-time World Darts Champion van Gerwen on course in London
Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has started the World Darts Championship with a clear opening win. Mighty Mike, as van Gerwen is known, defeated Irishman Keane Barry 3-0 to progress to the third round.
"Of course I can still play much better, but that was just the first game," said van Gerwen. Alongside England's Luke Humphries, the 34-year-old is the tournament favorite in London. Van Gerwen and Humphries could meet in the semi-finals. The Dutchman won the world's most important trophy in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Read also:
- NFL kicker out injured, then something unbelievable happens!
- Taylor Swift talks about love for her NFL star
- Crazy victory in the NFL top game
- NFL star breaks referee's leg
Source: www.stern.de