Wilhelmsburg - Three tank wagons filled with diesel derailed

Three tank wagons derailed in a shunting accident on a company site in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on Thursday. Two of them overturned, according to the fire department. No one was injured. The fire department arrived with numerous emergency services, as it was initially unclear whether fuel had leaked from the tank wagons filled with diesel. However, the all-clear was given.

Source: www.stern.de