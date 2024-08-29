- Three specific mouthwash formulations fall short during evaluation, encompassing offerings even from recognized brand names.

It'd be too ideal, but swishing mouthwash isn't the equivalent to brushing your teeth. Or even regular dental check-ups. Yet, mouthwashes can contribute positively to oral hygiene, as discovered by Öko-Test in an assessment of 27 fluoride-infused cosmetic mouthwashes from drugstores, supermarkets, and discount stores, including 6 organic cosmetic items. Prices vary from 0.83 to 8.24 euros per 500 milliliters.

The testers endorse more than half of these, including all organic cosmetic items. Fluoride in mouthwashes promotes dental health, fortifying tooth enamel, reinstating tooth surface, and bolstering resistance towards acids and germs. Manufacturers comply with the recommended fluoride limits set by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment.

Mouthwashes are superior at eradicating plaque compared to mechanical toothbrushing and dental flossing. Plaque is a blend of saliva, bacteria, and food particles, chiefly responsible for decay, gum inflammation, and periodontitis. Research confirms that antibacterial agents like cetylpyridinium chloride and essential oils such as menthol, thymol, and eucalyptol expedite plaque removal. This applies to zinc and tin compounds commonly found in mouthwashes too.

However, not all ingredients in tested mouthwashes receive a thumbs up. Öko-Test scrutinized for harmful additives alongside the advertised benefits. Some products, like Listerine Cool Mint Mild, Lacalut Aktiv, and Parodontax Repair, gain a low overall rating for this reason.

Listerine and Parodontax mouthwashes incorporate ingredients like the harsh surfactant sodium lauryl sulfate, which may irritate sensitive mucous membranes. Lacalut contains chlorhexidine, causing discoloration, mouth burn, and increased tartar formation. Yet, these side effects are temporary. Moreover, these three products incorporate PEG/PEG derivatives, which can heighten mucous membrane permeability to foreign substances.

Besides these, more than half of the assessed products receive a nod for occasional use, including all organic cosmetics items. Affordable choices include, for example, the commendable Dentabella Antibacterial Mouthwash from Norma (0.83 euros) and Dontodent Anti-Bacterial Mouthwash from DM (0.83 euros).

