Police - Three seriously injured in traffic accident near Gernsheim

Three people were seriously injured in a collision between two cars near Gernsheim in southern Hesse on Saturday. According to the police, a 27-year-old driver was trapped in his car and had to be rescued by the fire department. A married couple were sitting in the second car involved in the accident. The 55-year-old woman and the 66-year-old man were able to free themselves from the vehicle after the crash on the Bundesstraße 426, said a police spokesperson.

"Several ambulances, emergency doctors and two rescue helicopters were deployed to treat the injured", the statement said. The two cars were completely destroyed. According to the statement, an expert was called in to reconstruct the cause of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de