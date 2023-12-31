Hamm - Three seriously injured in collision
Three people have been seriously injured in an accident in Hamm-Uentrop. A 47-year-old woman had collided with the car of a 21-year-old woman coming towards her while turning left for reasons that are as yet unexplained. The two drivers and a 20-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the accident on Saturday evening and taken to hospital by ambulance.
PM
Source: www.stern.de