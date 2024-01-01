Traffic - Three seriously injured in accident on A30

Three people were seriously injured in an accident on the Autobahn 30 near Osnabrück on New Year's Eve. The driver of one car was trapped in her vehicle, said a fire department spokesperson. One car was left lying on its side. According to the fire department, the accident occurred at the Osnabrück-Süd highway junction. It was not yet known exactly how it happened.

Source: www.stern.de