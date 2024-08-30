- Three requests for establishing cannabis farming cooperatives in Saarland

In Saarland, three groups have recently submitted petitions for the establishment of marijuana gardening cooperatives. This was verified by the Ministry of Consumer Protection upon request. At present, these applications are undergoing scrutiny for completeness and content. At this point, none have been given the green light or denied, hence no licensed marijuana club operates in the state yet.

Since July 1, applications for marijuana gardening cooperatives have been welcomed. As per the Cannabis Act, grown-ups have been entitled to possess and cultivate small quantities of marijuana for personal use since April 1. Within these cooperatives, members can collectively cultivate marijuana for personal consumption and share it amongst themselves. Home cultivators are permitted to have a maximum of three plants.

