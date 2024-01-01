Skip to content
Three police officers with minor injuries in the Kurpfalz region

The Mannheim Police Headquarters has drawn a positive balance of the New Year's celebrations. "In terms of the number of people and the operations we dealt with, we can be satisfied with how New Year's Eve went", said Police President Siegfried Kollmar in a statement on Monday. A total of three...

A police patrol car with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

New Year celebrations - Three police officers with minor injuries in the Kurpfalz region

The Mannheim Police Headquarters has drawn a positive balance of the New Year's celebrations. "In terms of the number of people and the operations we dealt with, we can be satisfied with how New Year's Eve went", said Police President Siegfried Kollmar in a statement on Monday. A total of three officers were slightly injured, for example by pyrotechnics aimed at police officers. There were also two assaults during the operations.

One person was injured with a knife during an altercation between two groups in Mannheim city center. According to the police, one suspect was arrested.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

