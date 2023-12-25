Fire department operation - Three people injured in fire in Mylau

Three people were injured in a house fire in the Reichenbach district of Mylau (Vogtlandkreis) on Sunday morning. According to the police, a 77-year-old woman and two men aged 47 and 84 had to be treated as outpatients. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The same applies to the amount of property damage. The police also did not know whether the house was still habitable.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de