Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssaxonyfire department operationvogtlandkreishouse firefiresmenreichenbachpolicewoman

Three people injured in fire in Mylau

Three people were injured in a house fire in the Reichenbach district of Mylau (Vogtlandkreis) on Sunday morning. According to the police, a 77-year-old woman and two men aged 47 and 84 had to be treated as outpatients. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The same applies to the...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Fire department operation - Three people injured in fire in Mylau

Three people were injured in a house fire in the Reichenbach district of Mylau (Vogtlandkreis) on Sunday morning. According to the police, a 77-year-old woman and two men aged 47 and 84 had to be treated as outpatients. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The same applies to the amount of property damage. The police also did not know whether the house was still habitable.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public