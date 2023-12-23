Skip to content
Three people injured in dormitory fire

Three people, including two police officers, were injured in a fire in the basement of a student hall of residence in Mannheim. This was announced by the police on Friday. According to officials, around 50 people were evacuated from the property on Thursday because heavy smoke was developing. A...

Emergencies - Three people injured in dormitory fire

Three people, including two police officers, were injured in a fire in the basement of a student hall of residence in Mannheim. This was announced by the police on Friday. According to officials, around 50 people were evacuated from the property on Thursday because heavy smoke was developing. A distribution box was damaged in the fire, which is why there was initially no electricity. Residents whose apartments later had power again have since returned to their rooms. 13 residents were accommodated in a municipal facility because there was still no electricity in their areas.

As a result of the fire department' s intervention, some of the surrounding roads were completely closed and traffic was severely disrupted. The extent of the damage was not yet known. The cause of the fire, which broke out in an underground car park, was unclear. The fire department quickly had the fire under control.

Source: www.stern.de

