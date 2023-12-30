Skip to content
Three people injured by a jet of flame in a sauna

Three people have been injured by a jet of flame in a sauna. It was caused when a guest in Dornbirn (Vorarlberg, Austria) mistakenly poured a liquid directly onto the sauna heater, presumably due to communication problems. As the police reported on Saturday, this caused a jet of flame on...

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Three people have been injured by a jet of flame in a sauna. It was caused when a guest in Dornbirn(Vorarlberg, Austria) mistakenly poured a liquid directly onto the sauna heater, presumably due to communication problems. As the police reported on Saturday, this caused a jet of flame on Friday, which was diverted to the side by the sauna ceiling. Three of the 16 sauna guests suffered burns and were taken to hospital.

