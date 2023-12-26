Neuwied district - Three people are injured in an accident
Three people were injured in an accident on a federal highway near Neuwied on the evening of Christmas Day. A driver was driving on the B42, police said on Tuesday in Neuwied. Presumably due to excessive speed, he had lost control of his vehicle, first hit a crash barrier and then collided with a car in front of him. According to the police, one of the three people injured was seriously injured. No further details were initially known.
Source: www.stern.de