- Three oral rinses underperform during evaluation, including offerings from an unnamed company as well.

It'd be too good to believe, but using mouthwashes instead of brushing your teeth isn't the solution. Or even regular dentist visits. However, mouthwashes can serve as an effective addition to oral hygiene practices, as discovered by Öko-Test in their examination of 27 fluoride-containing mouthwashes from drugstores, supermarkets, and discounters, including 6 certified organic products. These products cost between 0.83 to 8.24 euros for a 500 milliliter bottle.

The majority of these products received a recommendation from the testers, including all organic products. This is due to the caries-prevention properties of fluoride mouthwashes. Fluoride strengthens tooth enamel, restores tooth surface, and makes it less susceptible to acids and bacteria. The manufacturers comply with the maximum quantities suggested by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment.

Mouthwashes are also efficient at eliminating plaque more effectively than manual toothbrush or dental floss cleaning. Plaque consists of saliva, bacteria, and food particles and is primarily responsible for cavities, gum disease, and periodontitis. Antibacterial substances like cetylpyridinium chloride and essential oils like menthol, thymol, and eucalyptol aid in plaque removal. This applies to the zinc and tin compounds present in many mouthwashes.

Not all mouthwashes, however, were favored by the testers. Öko-Test also investigated the presence of potentially harmful substances alongside the promised benefits. Several products, like Listerine Cool Mint Mild, Lacalut Aktiv, and Parodontax Repair, received an overall "inadequate" rating due to the presence of these substances.

Listerine and Parodontax mouthwashes contain the irritant sodium lauryl sulfate, which can irritate sensitive mucous membranes. Lacalut contains chlorhexidine, which can lead to discoloration, mouth burning, and increased tartar buildup. These effects, however, are reversible. In addition, all three products include PEG/PEG derivatives, which can increase the mucous membrane's absorption of foreign substances.

Apart from these issues, the majority of the test products were deemed suitable for occasional use, including all organic products. Affordable alternatives, such as the excellent Dentabella Antibacterial Mouthwash from Norma (0.83 euros) and the Dontodent Anti-Bacterial Mouthwash from DM (0.83 euros), were also recommended.

